How architects MFRMGR brought a vegan bar back to its roots

       Text Terri Chen       Photos PION
Tags Hospitality, Interior Design, Interiors, MFRMGR, Warsaw

    WARSAW – Serving up vegan street food to hungry visitors in Koszyki Hall, the Mango bar is the latest link in the Mango Vegan chain. Squashed within a compact floor area, the design of the bar takes its aesthetic and thematic cues from another building concept that maximises space for fresh produce – a greenhouse.

    MFRMGR utilized a steel grate as a profile frame for the front of the bar, as well as for the menu boards behind the server. The steel is kept raw and uncoated, with glass panels in varying transparencies attached to the structure. Solid oak wood boards in the façade and on the countertop add warmth to the industrial character of the bar.


    mfrmgr.pl

    Location Koszyki Hall, Koszykowa 63, 00-667 Warzawa, Poland

