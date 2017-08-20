Billboard: Out Now Mark #69
How can design help to reduce stress?



Text Terri Chen
Tags Call for Entries, Concept, Design, Frame Challenge, Frame Magazine, Open Submissions

In the Frame magazine section called The Challenge, we ask emerging designers to respond to a topical issue with a future-forward design concept.

The theme of the Frame Challenge in the upcoming Frame 119 Nov/Dec issue is the future of stress reduction. If you were commissioned to design a spatial concept, material, service, tool, or object that would redefine the future of stress reduction, what would it be? We don't expect a finished product, but we would like to see a visualization of your idea.

Your submission, should it be accepted, will be featured online in conjunction with the magazine issue. Your submission must include: 

• a short description of approximately 250 words explaining your concept
• a sketch, render, or collage to visualize your idea. We ask for at least one high-resolution image of 1920 x 1080 px (additional images, as well as gif and video files, are also welcome)

Please address submissions to frame@frameweb.com before 1 October 2017.


Click here for more information, or see previous Challenge designs and concepts here

