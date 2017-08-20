How can design help to reduce stress?

In the Frame magazine section called The Challenge, we ask emerging designers to respond to a topical issue with a future-forward design concept.

The theme of the Frame Challenge in the upcoming Frame 119 Nov/Dec issue is the future of stress reduction. If you were commissioned to design a spatial concept, material, service, tool, or object that would redefine the future of stress reduction, what would it be? We don't expect a finished product, but we would like to see a visualization of your idea.

Your submission, should it be accepted, will be featured online in conjunction with the magazine issue. Your submission must include:

• a short description of approximately 250 words explaining your concept

• a sketch, render, or collage to visualize your idea. We ask for at least one high-resolution image of 1920 x 1080 px (additional images, as well as gif and video files, are also welcome)

Please address submissions to frame@frameweb.com before 1 October 2017.



Click here for more information, or see previous Challenge designs and concepts here.