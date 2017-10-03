Leaderboard: Vescom 4
Leaderboard: Vescom 4
Store
Store

How Suppose Design Office is Building in a Social Context



Text Sarah de Boer-Schultz
Tags Architecture, Book, Frame Publishers, Frame Store, Interior Design, Japan, Japanese Design, Out Now, Suppose Design Office, Tokyo

HIROSHIMA, Japan and TOKYO – Today, no matter where you are in the world, you can pick up Suppose Design Office: Building in a Social Context in the Frame Store. This book features the projects of Japanese architecture firm Suppose Design Office, founded by Makoto Tanijiri and Ai Yoshida. 

This is the first collection of works from the viewpoint of multiplicity and the design thinking of the Japanese creative team, who are always seeking for something new.

Based on an architectural perspective, the Japanese firm defines its work as discovering fresh ideas, new styles of buildings and new relationships between all interactive elements. They have designed workspaces, landscapes, products, art installations and more than 100 houses around the world.

Their interest in the problem-solving and creative challenges of architecture extends through all scales and budgets, from ‘doghouses to skyscrapers’. Both the new and the familiar inform their search for fresh solutions to the issues of everyday life, which is explained in this book.


Fresh from the printer, get your copy of Suppose Design Office today.

Billboard: Chemetal
Billboard: Chemetal

You may also like
Book/

Preorder Frame's latest book by Suppose Design Office
Book/

Jo Nagasaka describes the design process of Schemata Architects in his new book
Frame 114/

Frame #114 is OUT NOW!
Frame 116/

Out Now: Frame #116 – 20 Years Framing the Future
Frame 117/

Frame #117 – The Fashion of Fitness
Frame Magazine/

Out Now: Frame 118 – Home-Grown Hotels

Liked this article?
We've got more for you

Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

Latest Products

Suppose Design Office

Suppose Design Office

Building in a Social Context

€ 39

Buy Now
Identity Architects

Identity Architects

Ippolito Fleitz Group

€ 39

Buy Now
Built Unbuilt

Built Unbuilt

by Julien De Smedt

€ 34

Buy Now
Mark #69

Mark #69

Bullets & Ghost Ships

€ 19,95

Buy Now
Browse the Frame store
Frame logo

Subscribe to our newsletter

© 2017 Frame Publishers