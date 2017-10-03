How Suppose Design Office is Building in a Social Context

HIROSHIMA, Japan and TOKYO – Today, no matter where you are in the world, you can pick up Suppose Design Office: Building in a Social Context in the Frame Store. This book features the projects of Japanese architecture firm Suppose Design Office , founded by Makoto Tanijiri and Ai Yoshida.

This is the first collection of works from the viewpoint of multiplicity and the design thinking of the Japanese creative team, who are always seeking for something new.

Based on an architectural perspective, the Japanese firm defines its work as discovering fresh ideas, new styles of buildings and new relationships between all interactive elements. They have designed workspaces, landscapes, products, art installations and more than 100 houses around the world.