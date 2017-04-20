How ten female designers are changing the game

PARIS – Every day, women all over the world are proving that no longer can a woman’s (economic or physical) place be restricted to the home. Yet for all the exasperating platitudes about ‘a house needing a woman’s touch,’ we do need women to design and create for our living places – simply because our lives are shaped by the spaces we inhabit and by the objects we surround ourselves with, and such a task is too important to leave entirely to either half of the population.
From 2 May to 19 May, Eyes on Talents will be presenting an exhibition highlighting exemplary work from ten female designers across Europe. Ranging from poetic pieces to statement designs, the Game ChangHer exhibition at the Valorization of Innovation in Furnishing (VIA) aims to springboard its mixture of star power and emerging talents onto an equal footing in the design world. In this spirit, the exhibition is accompanied by a pop-up store where the designers can show and sell their work – allowing them to earn revenue, not just pats on the back.
As an online platform for brands to discover and connect with top creatives from visual disciplines, Eyes on Talents is uniquely placed to organize and curate the exhibit. Readers may recall that Frame has collaborated with Eyes on Talents to present a selection of award-winning creatives in the Talents section of previous issues of the magazine (see Frame #110 and Frame #111).
Now, in partnership with the D’Days 2017, Eyes on Talents celebrates ten Game ChangHers in a playful journey staged by Ioanna Vautrin. The creative and recreational 300-sq-m playground invites visitors to explore the universality of design through a prism of feminine power with the following designers:
The exhibit will include work such as the playful, shapeshifting Angelin lamp by Constance Guisset, the prototype of which was exhibited at the Galeries Lafayette in 2010.
Angelin lamp by Constance Guisset
Comprised of a neon light within a metallic structure, and three rolls of paper for the user to create her own luminous atmosphere, Angelin invites endless customization, with various superpositions of the paper changing the light intensity, and revealing various transparencies.
The scenographer, Ionna Vautrin, will also be displaying her work. Pictured in the main header image, Ionna Vautrin’s Bicnic lamps for Foscarini recall the cowl vents used on the decks of boats, in a rainbow of candy-coloured options.
Bicnic lamp by Ionna Vautrin for Foscarini
Vautrin founded her own studio in 2011, and has since worked with clients such as Mustache, Kvadrat, Lexon, Serralunga, SNCF, and Flammarion. Her projects typically combine geometric and organic forms in playful shapes and colours.
Among others, the exhibition introduces Victoria Gravelier, who graduated from the Ecole Bleue as recently as 2016. Talu was produced as part of her product design diploma as well as for the 2016 Émile Hermès Prize.
Talu by Victoria Gravelier
Translating to shelter or hiding-place in Inuktitut (an Inuit dialect), Talu is a prototype that combines playing blocks with architecture. The 28-piece construction set consists of three different modules that come together in a geometric, mountainous landscape. When taken apart, Talu allows for a multitude of constructions and possible scenarios, allowing a child to develop his creativity without his imagination being restricted by functions or goals.
Another recent graduate of Ecole Bleue, Elodie Rampazzo won the 2016 France Rado Star Prize with her first project Nomad.
Nomad by Elodie Rampazzo
Constructed from matte grey steel, Nomad is a modular desk console that can be customized with mirrors, trays, and doors for books or magazines; card or paper.
In a more abstract work, Claire Lavabre’s prototype Reflet consists of a geometric shape painted on a wall with a reflective surface placed before it. The intensified opacity at the intersection between the painted shape and the reflective surface reveals the purpose of the installation: a mirror.
Reflet by Claire Lavabre
Discover and purchase work from the Game ChangHer exhibition from 2 to 19 May 2017.
Location VIA Gallery, 120 Avenue Ledru-Rollin, 75011 Paris, France