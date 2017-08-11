How the Space Race inspired the Movistar eSports training centre

MADRID – The first professional eSports training centre in Europe according to Stone Designs, the Movistar eSports Centre takes aesthetic inspiration from the 20th-century Space Race between the Soviet Union and the United States.

Spanish telecommunications company Movistar announced its venture into eSports in January of this year, sponsoring the Riders and their training centre in the Casa del Lector at Matadero Madrid. The building is an important cultural centre and architectural symbol in the city, and Stone Designs wanted to respect it. Rather than altering the Casa del Lector, the architects constructed a series of structures intended to co-exist in harmony with the building.

The space functions as a training ground as well as stadium for the Movistar Riders, also known as MRDS. To inspire team spirit and pride in the players, a palette of team colours is applied throughout the centre, including the upholstery by Swedish manufacturer Bogesunds.