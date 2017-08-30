How to enter the Frame Awards; and in which category?

‘The Frame Awards runs the full gamut of interior design,’ says Robert Thiemann, founder and director of Frame. ‘This means recognizing not only spatial design, but also the way in which designers apply light, colour, technology, material, and craftsmanship.’

From 4 September, Frame invites designers, makers, and clients from all over the world to submit their best interiors and spatial work. The deadline is 1 November, after which submissions will close and an international jury will decide the nominees of each category. The Frame Awards categories are:

SPATIAL

Best interiors in the categories of:

• Retail

• Hospitality

• Work

• Institutions

• Exhibition/Show

EXECUTIONAL

Best uses of:

• Colour

• Light

• Digital Technology

• Material

• Craftsmanship

SOCIETAL

Interiors that most urgently address:

• Sustainability

• Innovation

• Social Design

Frame Awards submissions will open on 4 September. To help you to prepare your entry for submission ahead of time, we’ve created a handy checklist with detailed information on the Awards categories for your reference.



Download Frame Awards

Submission Checklist



Please note that this document is intended to be a guideline, and is not a submission form. Entries may only be submitted at frameawards.com.

Contact us at awards@frameweb.com if you have any questions!