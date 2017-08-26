How to redefine the concept of a product, with Smarin

At Dutch Design Week 2017, the Frame Store will present Objects, a curated selection of products by emerging creatives for DDW visitors and the public to discover new directions in the world of products.

Frame invites designers and makers of innovative and revolutionary objects to join the official DDW Frame Store to reach an international audience of design professionals and enthusiasts. Find out how to apply here.

La Schaise by Stéphanie Marin of Smarin represents what we’re looking for in its re-examination of the chair: its function, form, material, and our relationship with it.