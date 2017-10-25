How the human genome inspired this Ben Cullen Williams atmospheric set

London – The stage design surrounding the new performance, Autobiography, combines unique lighting and a vertically mobile structure to set the mood for the expressive dance. Redefining the opening and closing of a stage, a filigree aluminium ceiling can be used to vertically expand or compress the space for the performance choreographed by Wayne McGregor.

Designer Ben Cullen Williams developed the concept with the same building blocks that inspired McGregor, who explores human movement in reference to advancements of science which now allow humans to sequence and comprehend our own DNA. The repeating geometric volumes created by an aluminium frame reference the scientific code of life - particularly through its ability to be disassembled and easily transported to international venues. Linear light fixtures appear in a similar pattern, together composing the ceiling of the performance area and defining the volume in which the dance may fill.