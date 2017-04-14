ok, you are better than me, so what? at Galerie Perrotin. Photo by Guillaume Ziccarelli

The Italian artist has exhibited in museums and galleries around the world, with permanent collections in the Guggenheim Museum in New York, the Centre Pompidou in Paris, and more. However, she is best known for these fabulous feathered bears; delightfully vibrant characters that charm and enchant viewers of all ages with their individual quirks and personalities.

Here in Milan, the bears pose in their windows to an alternate universe – a daydream realm of the absurd. The installation makes references to art and design, but also to modern lifestyles and to the concept of free time, to nature and to work. Pivi’s sculptures in I am tired of eating fish are inhabitants of a dimension between reality and imagination, narrating and participating in both far-off fairy tales and everyday existence.