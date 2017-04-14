MILAN – From 29 March to 9 April, the la Rinascente windows facing the Piazza Duomo were inhabited by giant colourful creatures from a fantastical zoo. Curated by Cloe Piccoli, I am tired of eating fish saw Paola Pivi’s feathered foam bears pose and prance in the eight display windows, allowing people a glimpse into a whimsical world of the artist’s creation.
Paola Pivi’s feather-covered bears gained international fame in 2013 when they danced into the Galerie Perrotin in Paris for her inaugural exhibition ok, you are better than me, so what? where the life-size neon fluffies (no grizzly brown fur here) were arranged in various postures – leaping through corridors, sprawling on their backs, and asking each other to dance.