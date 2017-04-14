'I am tired of eating fish'

       Text Terri Chen       Photos Marco Beck Peccoz
Tags Art & Culture, Milan Design Week 2017, Paola Pivi, Sculpture, Window Display

    MILAN – From 29 March to 9 April, the la Rinascente windows facing the Piazza Duomo were inhabited by giant colourful creatures from a fantastical zoo. Curated by Cloe Piccoli, I am tired of eating fish saw Paola Pivi’s feathered foam bears pose and prance in the eight display windows, allowing people a glimpse into a whimsical world of the artist’s creation.

    Paola Pivi’s feather-covered bears gained international fame in 2013 when they danced into the Galerie Perrotin in Paris for her inaugural exhibition ok, you are better than me, so what? where the life-size neon fluffies (no grizzly brown fur here) were arranged in various postures – leaping through corridors, sprawling on their backs, and asking each other to dance.

    ok, you are better than me, so what? at Galerie Perrotin. Photo by Guillaume Ziccarelli

    The Italian artist has exhibited in museums and galleries around the world, with permanent collections in the Guggenheim Museum in New York, the Centre Pompidou in Paris, and more. However, she is best known for these fabulous feathered bears; delightfully vibrant characters that charm and enchant viewers of all ages with their individual quirks and personalities.

    Here in Milan, the bears pose in their windows to an alternate universe – a daydream realm of the absurd. The installation makes references to art and design, but also to modern lifestyles and to the concept of free time, to nature and to work. Pivi’s sculptures in I am tired of eating fish are inhabitants of a dimension between reality and imagination, narrating and participating in both far-off fairy tales and everyday existence.

    To Pivi, we humans are the bears. The surrealist animals that often figure in her work are meant to remind us of a time when humans were more closely connected to animals – emotionally, spiritually and practically. However, she prefers not to read too much into her art, instead allowing it to speak for itself.

    paolapivi.com

    Location la Rinascente, Piazza del Duomo, 20121 Milan, Italy


    I am tired of eating fish     is the latest in a series of vibrant projects commissioned by la Rinascente as part of their commitment to supporting and producing cultural projects in the fields of fashion, design, art, architecture, graphic design, music and food. These include work by artists and designers such as Hella Jongerius and Olarfur Eliasson; and an earlier la Rinascente installation by John Armleder was featured here.

    Header image edited by Edward de Nijs

    Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
    Leaderboard: Clerkenwell

    You may also like
    Show

    COS x Studio Swine play with the philosophy of bubbles
    Event

    Frame energy breakfast powers Milan despite a transport strike

    The animated pieces, which were a subversive interpretation of Marant’s primal Spring 2015 campaign.
    Frame 106

    Artist Arnold Goron's primitive sculptures reflect Isabel Marant’s primal campaign
    Art

    Flux, an art installation by Crystal Wagner, seems to merge into the fabric of its surroundings
    Basel

    Dutch designer Maurice Mentjens picks five favourites from Art Basel
    Frame 113

    Mi Zhang’s dust collection is an attempt to improve air quality in a polluted Chinese city

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers