i29 designs Schouw office so the company and plants can grow organically

Etten-Leur, Netherlands – Schouw Informatisering, a sustainability-oriented full-service IT partner for food companies, tasked interior architects i29 with creating a work environment that would promote the professional growth and physical wellbeing of its employees. But how does one go about doing so? For i29, the answer was in the question: growing plants.

Of course, this is not the first workspace to invoke the power of plants . Not only do plants express freshness, health and nature by acting as natural air filterers; here, they also directly contribute to the growth Schouw aims to put forth.

i29 married the client’s two main interests – technology and sustainable agriculture – by creating an environment that features the best of both worlds. The workspace integrates the latest in lighting and climate-control technology, while also letting nature do what it does best.

Nine walls of verdant greenery distributed throughout the office space generate oxygen and improve air quality naturally.