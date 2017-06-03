ICFF 2017: Decoration over Design

NEW YORK CITY – Interior designers have fought tooth and nail to not be labelled as ‘decorators’, but if the presentations at ICFF were anything to go by, American product designers are more than happy to fulfil the role.

Following in the footsteps of their Italian counterparts – but without the manufacturing legacy behind them – product designers at ICFF focused on visual appeal. It’s all very nice, but is it interesting? Or perhaps the bigger question is, just how important is ‘interesting’? As I spoke to a number of designers at the fair about why they were doing what they were doing, often to be told, ‘because it looks good’, I was reminded of a quote from Alfredo Häberli back in Frame 107: ‘I stopped explaining products, which is what we did at design school. What was your thought process? What was the intention? Nowadays, I say the product has to speak for itself. It’s something I learned from the Italians. They look at it and either they like it or they don’t. They don’t ask about the idea the way that Germanic people do. Che bello is enough.’

Stereotypically Germanic (according to Häberli), I felt like I was searching for meaning when perhaps there wasn’t any. And che bello seemed to be what the general audience was after. Was the phenomenon linked to American stereotypes of superficiality and consumerism? Whereas a few stands focused on topical directions – Michael Graves College + Ecovative were growing materials from mycelium, for instance, and Pratt Institute tackled the ageing population with projects for people living with Alzheimer’s – as a whole, the trade fair felt like a home decorator’s Pinterest paradise.