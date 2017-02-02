Immersive exhibition by Tokyo's teamLab blends realities

LONDON – A waterfall cascades from the walls, escaping across the floor and ‘washing’ serenely over your feet; butterflies ‘break free’ from their frames into the air and into other artworks; flowers ‘bloom’ from the body.

These are some of the experiences in store at teamLab: Transcending Boundaries, an exhibition of six works by interdisciplinary ‘ultra-technologists’ where the physical and conceptual boundaries that exist between artworks, exhibition space and viewer are disrupted.



The exhibition here is teamLab’s latest in a series of interactive art installations around the world, from the Singapore Biennale, Expo Milano, to Maison&Objet Paris. Housed in three rooms of the Pace Gallery from 25 January to 11 March, each of the immersive installations are at the intersection of nature, technology, art and design.



Room one houses the blockbuster exhibit Universe of Water Particles, where a mesmerizing virtual waterfall extends beyond the gallery walls and the floor, flowing freely through the space and onto the feet of the viewer.



