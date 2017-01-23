In a world of diminishing resources, modular construction proves its worth

       Text Lauren Grieco
Tags Design, Frame 114, Modular, Objects, Product Design

    TECHNOLOGY – Suitable for everything from fashion to furniture, modular systems meet the needs of both designer and user. Plug-and-play creations based on a modular assembly method are resourceful examples of simplicity in design. Instantly interchangeable parts prompt makers to push their ideas further while generating less waste. Consumers, too, benefit from sustainable ways of building and using products whose parts can be replaced easily. In some cases, going modular can even bring outdated aesthetics back into vogue.



    Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp graduate Emmanuel A. Ryngaert explores stitch-free attire with his fashionable Mecano collection. Inspired by Meccano toys, Ryngaert’s garments and accessories have laser-cut edges and perforated seams, which allow the young designer to join pieces together without needle and thread.

    Photos Michael Smits



    Starting out as a kit of parts, Shigeki Yamamoto’s Play Sideboard is an entertaining way to build furniture. Insert circular pegs into slots in wooden struts, and Bob’s your uncle.

    Photo Hiromi Hoshiko



    From his studio in Madrid, designer Jorge Penadés invites us to download free instructions for constructing benches, shelves and stools. Materials for the frames are punched powder-coated steel section and triangular connecting elements. Seats and tabletops are made of pine.

    Photo Viktor Sjödin



    A colour-blocked arrangement of powder-coated perforated-steel panels and planar glass supports and surfaces defines Bright Desk, a design by Mexico City-based Fabien Cappello.

    Photo courtesy of Galerie Torri

    This article is featured in Frame 114.

