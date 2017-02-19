Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A
Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A

India Mahdavi puts a modern twist on Ladurée’s sweet Versailles-inspired aesthetic

       Text Michaela Cavanagh       Photos ©Annik Wetter
Tags Geneva, Hospitality, Interior Design, Retail

    GENEVA – For Ladurée’s latest shop located next to the historic Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues, Paris-based designer India Mahdavi designs a space where Marie Antoinette meets Alice in Wonderland. 

    The shop comprises the patisserie, the salon Mont Rose and the salon Étoilé (in English, the Starlit salon) with unique designs that echo one another in their subtle shades and textures. A forest-green wall unites the salon Étoilé while a wall of mirrors – à la Versailles – draws attention in the salon Mont Rose.

    Throughout the space, curved chairs and scalloped banquettes in plush velvet surround tables swirled like candy canes. Meringue-like lighting fixtures hang from the ceiling and underfoot, a graphic black and white marble floor adds a classic touch.

    The bespoke furniture and decorative lighting pay whimsical tribute to the light and colourful macarons, signalling unabashed luxury and a celebration of the sweeter things in life. 

    laduree.com

    Location Rue du Mont-Blanc 1, 1201 Genève, Switzerland

