Introducing the 2018 Frame Awards jury for hospitality spaces

In the meantime, we would like to acquaint you with the prestigious panel of judges that will evaluate the projects and select the nominees. This year’s Hospitality category will be assessed by six experts, all with unique insight into the multibillion-dollar industry. Coming from a variety of backgrounds, together they form a well-rounded jury with specialist knowledge on everything from design and branding to global marketing.

PEOPLE – As we close the early-bird submission period, the submission deadline for the 2018 Frame Awards is nearing. Studios all over the world are submitting their best work, and clients and brands are polishing up their entries of commissioned spaces.

Glenn Pushelberg

Glenn Pushelberg co-founded the renowned design studio Yabu Pushelberg in 1980 and has since created interiors for an impressive list of clients such as Barneys New York, Bergdorf Goodman, and Lane Crawford. The Ontario-born designer frequently travels between his studios in New York and Toronto as well as internationally for the firm’s diverse set of projects, currently spanning 16 countries. Boasting a broad portfolio of work ranging from private jet interiors to high-end retail stores, Pushelberg continually seeks to renegotiate the relationship between people and the built environment while transcending trends to create lasting luxury.

Patricia Urquiola

Patricia Urquiola founded the design studio bearing her name in 2001 in Milan, and has fulfilled the various roles of designer, lecturer, and head of design at Lissoni Associati. Her prolific body of work includes furniture, interiors, and installations for famous Italian and international brands, as well as products on permanent display in MoMA New York and La Triennale di Milano. Urquiola’s designs are known for being playful and poetic, and have earned her numerous accolades such as the Red Dot Award, Good Design Awards of the Chicago Athenaeum, and ‘Designer of the Year’ by Wallpaper*.

Jaime Hayon

Founder of Hayon Studio, Jaime Hayon blurs industry boundaries producing work in the realms of art, interior, and product design. Educated as an industrial designer, he has exhibited work in institutions and museums such as London’s Design Museum, Centre Pompidou, and Art Basel. He has collaborated with Lladró, Fritz Hansen, and was invited to design room 507 in Arne Jacobsen’s iconic SAS Royal Hotel. Whether he is designing the Hotel Barceló Torre de Madrid or a wristwatch for Orolog, his concern for craftsmanship and unique style has won him numerous awards and recognition from ELLE Deco International, Time magazine, and Belgium’s Biennale Interieur.

Ad de Hond

Vice president of store design and concepts EMEA for Starbucks, Ad de Hond manages over 60 architects and designers in Amsterdam and London. With 2,500 stores in Europe and over 25,000 worldwide, he is responsible for designing and renovating Starbucks locales across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Having also served as brand design director and global creative director for Nike, de Hond has particular expertise working at the intersection of brand identity and design. Evident through his work is the unique skill for merging local character with a well-established brand, taking on the immense task of making the global coffee company and coffeehouse conglomerate relevant to individual communities.

Ave Bradley

Ave Bradley is global senior vice president of design and creative director for the leading boutique hospitality chain, Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants. Having begun her career at a Pottery Barn retail store, she has worked her way up through the hospitality scene by proving her unique intuition for design and has gained expertise in every facet of the industry. Her various roles include furniture buyer, hotel general manager, and director of interiors and brand development for W Hotels, where she had a critical role in launching the brand. Her vast experience demonstrates her acumen for tailoring spaces to suite a particular concept, consistently creating welcoming and luxurious environments for guests.

Vlastimil Spelda

Serving as the ideation and strategy director at Pernod Ricard Breakthrough Innovation Group, Vlastimil Spelda is a seasoned marketing professional with over 11 years of experience in the field. As former marketing director at Pernod Ricard UK, he has experience managing international alcohol brands like Absolut Vodka, The Glenlivet, Martell cognac, Mumm champagne, and Chivas Royal Salute. Graduating with an economics degree in the Czech Republic, Spelda now resides in Paris as a marketing leader for the prominent wine and spirits company, developing new products on a global level in the field of human conviviality.

This jury will select the nominations for the following Hospitality sub-categories:

• Bar of the Year

• Restaurant of the Year

• Hotel of the Year

• Cinema of the Year

• Health Club of the Year

