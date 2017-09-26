Ippolito Fleitz merges three historical buildings into a single retail concept for Hunke

Ludwigsburg, Germany – Frame has recently published a book on the Ippolito Fleitz Group, with exclusive insights to the projects, case studies, and design processes of the world-renowned studio by Peter Ippolito and Gunter Fleitz. Now, Ippolito Fleitz has just completed the refurbishment of Hunke Jewellers and Opticians, formerly three listed buildings housing a trio of family-run eyewear, jewellery, and watch stores. The previously separate spaces have been merged under one 750-sq-m sustainable retail concept by the Stuttgart-based design studio, with the use of distinct material and colour palettes reflecting the different product ranges and target groups of the various Hunke retail departments.

The jewellery and watch shop occupies the historic building of former court jeweller Kiesel and part of its royal silversmith shop, while a two-story atrium has replaced the old courtyard and now connects the two buildings. For the interior, the architects combined the original, exposed brick with braided brass, white marble, and smooth metal-coated finishes on the walls. Flowing curtains and loose carpets in warm-rose and lapis-lazuli tones welcome costumers into the luxurious yet relaxed atmosphere. Smaller nooks around the central area serve as specialized consultation rooms for customers looking to buy wedding rings and high-end watches.

Appealing to the fashionable crowd, Hunke’s eyewear section translates the elegant character of the jewellery and watch department into a more modern, urban identity. Large window displays along the façade open the interior to the street while colourful Perspex shelves zone the areas for sunglasses, corrective spectacles, and the lounge, complete with the store’s coffee bar. Echoing the privacy nooks in the jewellery and watch store, the eyewear store offers customers a variety of consulting areas: from zones along the façade, to separate niches and tables towards the back. Materials and surfaces such as the polished fair-faced screed and loose carpets on the floor, as well as recurring tones of lapis lazuli and rose quartz further connect and link the space to the jewellery and watch department.