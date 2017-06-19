Jo Nagasaka: What I’ve Learned

PEOPLE – Frame has recently released a new book by Jo Nagasaka of Schemata Architects, who was identified as one of the twenty creatives defining tomorrow in our anniversary issue Frame #116 – 20 Years Framing the Future. Filled with colour photography, personal drawings and stories from the Japanese architect and designer and his work, the book retails at only €39.

In our Sep/Oct 2016 issue Frame #112, we spoke to Nagasaka about everything he’s learned over the course of his life and career so far. This is what he told us.

Against The Grain

I didn’t intend to open a design firm

‘My first work wasn’t architecture; it was furniture. After I graduated from Tokyo University of the Arts with an architecture degree in 1998, a friend I’d had since high school asked me to “make something”. He didn’t specify more than that. Having just left university, without any experience of real-world design, I was at a loss when it came to a carte blanche assignment. Like a detective, I began probing him for clues. What kind of apartment did he live in? How big was it? How did he use it? During those dialogues with my first client, I came to understand that he wanted storage for everything – from home appliances to clothes. He also needed storage that was transportable, in case he should move house. It was difficult, because there wasn’t a specific order to the process, but by studying my client’s daily habits I arrived at a solution for making something that would improve his comfort.’

‘I didn’t intend to open a design firm. But when I started working on my first furniture project – together with a friend from university – we needed a company name and a supplier of business cards. I happened upon a word in a book, “schema”, which in Japanese means “space in between”. We named ourselves Studio Schema.’

‘Another friend from university joined the studio, and we became Schemata Architects. Things were difficult back then. We had no work. We had no connections. Nobody approaches young graduates who haven’t completed any physical projects. In Japan, architects typically train for five to ten years in an established firm, harnessing their skills and making contacts in the field before opening their own offices. Architects such as Junya Ishigami, Ryuji Nakamura and Yuko Nagayama – peers and friends from my university years – went on to work under the likes of Kazuyo Sejima and Jun Aoki before starting their own practices. I had been working part time for less than a year when I took the leap, without judiciously thinking about my career. After becoming self-employed – and with no work in sight – I was in serious trouble. Then Yuko Nagayama, who was working at Jun Aoki’s atelier at the time, called upon me to help with a residential project at their office. This slowly paved the way for my work.’