Leaderboard CIFF
Leaderboard CIFF
Store
Store

Designed a product? Sell it in the Frame Store



Text Terri Chen
Photos Courtesy of Stéphanie Marin / smarin
Tags DDW 2017, Frame Store, Open Submissions, Retail

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands – From 21 to 29 October 2017, Dutch Design Week arrives to invigorate the city with innovative design and revolutionary ideas under the theme of Stretch.

‘Dutch design is yoga for the brain,’ explains Martijn Paulen, director of the organization behind DDW. ‘Sometimes inspiring, sometimes confrontational – a stretching exercise for people who don’t want to get stuck in their ways.’

In this spirit, Frame invites you to join the official Frame DDW Store in the Klokgebouw and various locations in Eindhoven. The Frame Store will present Objects, a curated selection of products by emerging creatives to provide opportunities for Dutch Design Week visitors as well as the public to discover new directions in the world of products.

Apply now to reach an international audience of design professionals and enthusiasts.

Some details to consider: 

• You must tell us how your product represents a new direction in the world of products. (Does your product use new materials, or perform a new function? Does it address issues such as sustainability in a new way?)

• International applicants are welcome. However, you are responsible for shipping your product to the Frame office in Amsterdam, as well as the cost of the return shipment of any unsold items.

• A percentage of the retail price excluding VAT is payable to the DDW organizers as well as to Frame.

• A negotiable minimum of product stock is required. The minimum amount of stock required is dependent upon the size and retail price of your product.

• Successful applicants will be contacted before 29 September 2017.

Please address your application to press@frameweb.com before 15 September 2017. 

ddw.nl

Terms and conditions apply.

Leaderboard CIFF
Leaderboard CIFF

You may also like
Retail/

Preserving a neighbourhood institution – Aesop honours heritage in its evolution of space
Retail/

Do run in this store – then buy the shoes online
Retail/

Nespresso’s new retail concept delivers the same experience as its product
Retail/

Could a sneaker-head community space in Scoop (86) safeguard against physical retail’s decline?
Retail/

X+Living’s Zhongshuge bookstore is stacked full of wonder
Retail/

A rollercoaster for the eyes

Liked this article?
We've got more for you

Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

Latest Products

Mark #69

Mark #69

Bullets & Ghost Ships

€ 19,95

Buy Now
Jo Nagasaka /

Jo Nagasaka /

Schemata Architects

€ 39

Buy Now
Studio O+A

Studio O+A

Twelve True Tales of Workplace Design

€ 39

Buy Now
Sound Materials

Sound Materials

A Compendium for Architecture and Design

€ 29

Buy Now
Browse the Frame store
Frame logo

Subscribe to our newsletter

© 2017 Frame Publishers