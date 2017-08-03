Designed a product? Sell it in the Frame Store

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands – From 21 to 29 October 2017, Dutch Design Week arrives to invigorate the city with innovative design and revolutionary ideas under the theme of Stretch.

‘Dutch design is yoga for the brain,’ explains Martijn Paulen, director of the organization behind DDW. ‘Sometimes inspiring, sometimes confrontational – a stretching exercise for people who don’t want to get stuck in their ways.’

In this spirit, Frame invites you to join the official Frame DDW Store in the Klokgebouw and various locations in Eindhoven. The Frame Store will present Objects, a curated selection of products by emerging creatives to provide opportunities for Dutch Design Week visitors as well as the public to discover new directions in the world of products.

Apply now to reach an international audience of design professionals and enthusiasts.

Some details to consider:

• You must tell us how your product represents a new direction in the world of products. (Does your product use new materials, or perform a new function? Does it address issues such as sustainability in a new way?)

• International applicants are welcome. However, you are responsible for shipping your product to the Frame office in Amsterdam, as well as the cost of the return shipment of any unsold items.

• A percentage of the retail price excluding VAT is payable to the DDW organizers as well as to Frame.

• A negotiable minimum of product stock is required. The minimum amount of stock required is dependent upon the size and retail price of your product.

• Successful applicants will be contacted before 29 September 2017.

Please address your application to press@frameweb.com before 15 September 2017.