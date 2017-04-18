Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A
Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A

Kettal gets the DESIGNature Patricia Urquiola cocktail

       Text Terri Chen       Photos Courtesy of Kettal
Tags Barcelona, Kettal, Patricia Urquiola, Retail, Showroom

    BARCELONA – Studio Urquiola has redesigned the Kettal showroom in a celebration of Mediterranean outdoor living that expresses the character of the brand.

    Featured in Frame #116, Patricia Urquiola has a client list that ranges from B&B Italia and Boffi to Kartell and CC-Tapis. In the upcoming magazine issue, Jonathan Openshaw calls Urquiola ‘a master of branding and communication’, heralding her as a new breed of designer/art director who seamlessly combines the creative and the commercial.

    Indeed, Urquiola is no stranger to the brand.

    In the Kettal Barcelona address, which is also its head office, we see Urquiola staying true to her design philosophy that takes its inspiration from local influences. The redesign highlights the characteristics of classic Spanish architecture, revealing and emphasizing the iron bones of the existing structure and the original brick vaults of the ceiling. Meanwhile, traditional typological features like the patio-courtyard and ceramic tiles in bright, natural hues were introduced.

    Taking advantage of the doubled height of the space, rectangular boxes are used as a repeating architectural element to unify the two levels of the showroom. This boxlike pattern is distributed throughout the space in various scales and modes.

    The signature of Studio Urquiola can be seen scrawled in the playfulness of the space, written in the bright ink of Kettal’s colours and textures.

    kettal.com
    patriciaurquiola.com

    Location Aragón 316, 08009 Barcelona, Spain

    Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
    Leaderboard: Clerkenwell

    You may also like
    Interior Design

    Patricia Urquiola rethinks the showroom typology for Laufen
    Frame 116

    Five Days of Frame #116: Inside Simon’s experiential showroom
    Retail

    Uniqlo 5th Avenue gets a graphic grand statement
    Retail

    Prada’s response to today’s fast-changing fashion is surprisingly ancient
    Retail

    Acne’s new direction in denim
    Retail

    Nick Leith-Smith: merging shopping experience and local culture for Manolo Blahnik

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers