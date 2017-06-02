la Rinascente celebrates 100th anniversary with a living archive by OMA

MILAN – With just a quick glance at the aisles of a department store, one can easily get an idea of the contemporary zeitgeist embodied in the products on display. A retrospective of Italian commerce and fashion through the country’s main department store allows a more thorough exploration, and reveals much about the evolution of people’s relationships to retail, products and the city. Such is the purpose of the exhibition lR100-Rinascente, which unfolds over 12 different rooms designed by Dutch firm OMA.