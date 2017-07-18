With Laminam, this panoramic view only gets better with time

SINGAPORE – Making a splash on the 18th floor of the South Beach Hotel, Laminam’s shimmering Oxide ceramic surfaces add an extra dimension to the stunning infinity pool by French designer Philippe Starck. The hotel owes its outstandingly good looks to two internationally acclaimed talents: Norman Foster of Foster and Partners, the architect responsible for the complex’s landmark exterior, and Starck, who designed the hotel’s interiors.

The South Beach Hotel consists of four interconnected buildings. Occupying 23 floors in the city centre, the complex forms a sustainable urban neighbourhood designed to dovetail seamlessly with the concept of Singapore as a ‘city in a garden’.

A distinctive feature of the project is the creation of numerous public areas. A total of 43 imaginative social spaces transform the hotel from just a one-off place to sleep, into a community-style experience to be savoured at leisure – complete with art installations and extensive wellness areas.

Philippe Starck’s infinity pool, located on the 18th floor of the South Tower, is at the heart of one of these social spaces. The environment is conceived as both a spa area, promoting wellness, and as an open window on the city, encouraging interaction: it is designed to be shared and enjoyed in company.