Layer’s loft-style studio

       Text Terri Chen
    LONDON – Led by Benjamin Hubert, Layer creates beautiful and meaningful designs such as the world’s first 3D-printed, made-to-measure wheelchair.

    Now, the strategic design agency has designed its own studio workspace in a repurposed East London warehouse. Informed by the Layer branding and identity, the interior consists of generous display and multifunctional work areas.

    The entrance opens directly to the main break-out space, where display box-shelves are set deep into the walls and teams can section the space according to project needs. The box-shelves, painted in Layer brand colours, make an eye-catching display to exhibit new products as they launch and showcase the studio’s work to visitors and clients.

    Recycled PET acoustic dividers allow Layer to create flexible work spaces that facilitate collaboration and conversation while reducing distracting ambient noise. Lightweight Pair chairs, designed by Layer for Fritz Hansen, further encourage a dynamic approach to working.

    A simple shelving system divides the studio space from the open break-out area. Arranged throughout the shelves is a constantly evolving display of work, samples, and research projects to inspire the Layer team.

    Cables are left exposed, even flaunted, throughout the studio – intended to impart a sense of honesty, and a deeper-than-surface knowledge of systems – but more practically and less symbolically, allowing Layer to maintain flexibility in the face of potential growth. The raw industrial expression of the interior means that the studio can more easily add desks as headcount increases.

