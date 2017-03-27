Like a scroll, Surrender boutique curls and unfurls

SINGAPORE – Turn into the Surrender boutique and follow the curves of its doorways and walls to discover a fresh, multisensory retail experience tucked away from the hot and heavy crowds of Orchard Road.

Singaporean studio Asylum’s design for the boutique reflects the highly curated nature of the Surrender brand, appealing to the edgy sensibilities of the fashion-conscious locals who frequent it.

The store’s aesthetic is inspired by Richard Serra’s minimalist metallic sculptures, and conjures images of papyrus scrolls using metal panels in a hard, cold palette. The scroll device in the façade especially, obscures the shop’s interior from prying eyes – creating a mood of exclusivity without intimacy.