LiquenLAV turns a small restaurant into a Tetris game

In the cozy restaurant, angular furniture pieces can be joined together or pulled apart just like pizza slices to make the most of the space. LiquenLAV responded to the challenge of designing an open-kitchen restaurant that holds objects and tools as well as cooking and dining areas within 40 sq-m by creating a bespoke shelf on which each element occupies a specific place. The result: Pivvzza’s spatial configuration is determined by relations of proximity between the restaurant’s components, which form a carefully thought-out puzzle.