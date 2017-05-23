Liu Yuyang’s showroom of the imagination shows more by displaying less

SHANGHAI – A showroom is limited by its four walls; an experience room, on the other hand, is limited only by the imagination. In the Pudong district, Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects selectively articulates spatial elements to create relatively empty ‘experience rooms’ for client China Fortune Properties.

In cooperation with Maos Design, Liu Yuyang highlights the relationships between raw structure, shadow and light across two floors of a new office complex sales showroom.

To maximize the utility of the building, the architects allow each potential buyer to furnish the spaces with their own imaginations, guided only by the room themes. Left primarily untreated, the rooms are assigned as lounge-working, classic-office, presidential-office, and contemporary-office spaces, with furniture supplied by Matsu.

The raw spaces further serve as a backdrop for changing exhibitions on local architecture and urban planning curated by China Fortune.