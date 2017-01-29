Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
Leaderboard: Clerkenwell

Loadbearing surfaces are pulled out of context to striking effect

       Text Lauren Grieco
    MATERIALS – The line between handsome and handy grows fuzzier by the day. Wood once used as cladding has become structural, while remaining decorative, and what we put on the floor has moved up the wall and often onto the ceiling. Materials are pulled out of context to striking effect. Even veneer is being trained to stand on its own, in three sculptural dimensions.



    Veneer serves as a low-cost alternative to solid wood, letting us retain a natural aesthetic without breaking the bank. Charlotte Pommet and Elliot Kendall developed a forming technique that is based on the woodgrain of each species used in their project. Laminating the resultant layers of veneer together gives the product extra volume and strength without adding to its weight.



    Michael Sodeau’s trade-fair installation for Danish wood specialist Dinesen doubled as a registration point for visitors to London’s Design Junction. The large A-frame tepee – 8.5 m high, 7.5 m long – was made out of timber flooring from Dinesen. Walls rising directly from the floor multitasked as ceiling, roof and gables, showcasing the strength of the materials in a structural context.

    Photos Ruth Ward



    You can build a friendly house out of flooring. For the American Hardwood Export Council and the London Design Festival, Alison Brooks Architects worked with Arup to realize, in cross-laminated tulipwood, the Smile: a 34-m-long rectangular dwelling. The hollow ‘tube’ illustrates the structural and aesthetic potential of an engineered timber harvested from fast-growing trees and suitable for building walls, floors and ceilings. Said to be stronger than concrete and machinable to super-high tolerances, the material can reduce construction time by up to 30% when used for prefabrication.

    Photos Paul Riddle and Ceri Edmunds

    This article is featured in Frame 114

    More from this magazine:

    Frame 114

    The Jan/Feb issue of Frame explores the most ground-breaking environments for learning, from offices structured like college campuses to hospitality venues that double as libraries.

    Materials

    Raw materials combined with traditional techniques infuse rugs with cultural heritage

    SURFACES – Typically, artisans weave rugs according to existing patterns, but Jaipur Rugs’ Weaver Design Project revolves around Rajasthani makers who compose their own patterns.
    Technology

    Autodesk uses an algorithm to design a chair

    TECHNOLOGY – An algorithm is responsible for your Google search, your computer speed and now – the design of your chair.

