A look behind and inside the Frame Store at Dutch Design Week

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands – From 21 to 29 October at Dutch Design Week, the Frame Store – featuring an exciting collection of products by international designers and makers – will be designed by students at the Royal Academy of Art The Hague (KABK). Located at Klokgebouw, it will be one of two Frame pop-ups, the second being found at de Bijenkorf.

The culmination of an interior design programme at the prestigious design school, the Frame Store at DDW 2017 is the result of a collaboration between Frame, KABK, and Pyrasied, the manufacturer of the translucent build material. Based on the idea that creative excellence makes the world a better place, the aim of the programme is to provide interior design students with an opportunity to gain experience in practical problem-solving, competency-based proficiencies, team-building, and presentation skills.

Inspired by the translucency and apparent intangibility of the Pyrasied material Versato Myst, the students designed the Frame Store to reflect the theme of duality as well as the Frame mission of empowering spatial excellence. The KABK student team will also build and manage the Frame Store at DDW, teaching them to consider how a retail interior relates to the products and its customers both conceptually and practically.

From 21 to 29 October, the pop-up Frame Store will be open for business. The objects for sale there have been curated to represent a new direction in the world of products. These include:

Foam Stool by Studio Josha