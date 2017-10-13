A look behind and inside the Frame Store at Dutch Design Week

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands – From 21 to 29 October at Dutch Design Week, the Frame Store – featuring an exciting collection of products by international designers and makers – will be designed by students at the Royal Academy of Art The Hague (KABK). Located at Klokgebouw, it will be one of two Frame pop-ups, the second being found at de Bijenkorf.
The culmination of an interior design programme at the prestigious design school, the Frame Store at DDW 2017 is the result of a collaboration between Frame, KABK, and Pyrasied, the manufacturer of the translucent build material. Based on the idea that creative excellence makes the world a better place, the aim of the programme is to provide interior design students with an opportunity to gain experience in practical problem-solving, competency-based proficiencies, team-building, and presentation skills.
Inspired by the translucency and apparent intangibility of the Pyrasied material Versato Myst, the students designed the Frame Store to reflect the theme of duality as well as the Frame mission of empowering spatial excellence. The KABK student team will also build and manage the Frame Store at DDW, teaching them to consider how a retail interior relates to the products and its customers both conceptually and practically.
From 21 to 29 October, the pop-up Frame Store will be open for business. The objects for sale there have been curated to represent a new direction in the world of products. These include:
Foam Stool by Studio Josha
The result of creative experiments in furniture and upholstery, Studio Josha presents an ergonomic stool that is composed of nothing more than a foam seat and wooden legs. The single-cast foam seat offers a calculated amount of flexibility that improves the posture of the user, mandating an active sitting position. Eliminating the need for upholstery, Studio Josha presents a highly functional object with minimal materials.
Green Dexter by Spruitje
Founded by Jonael van der Sloot, Studio Spruitje (meaning ‘little sprout’ in Dutch) reinvents both plant pots and tabletop lighting with Green Dexter. Made with locally sourced wood, the glass container that holds water and a houseplant also illuminates the roots of the plant which traditional pots bury and hide. The effect is ethereal, giving visual priority to the most-ignored part of the plant. Van der Sloot drew inspiration from 70s design, science fiction movies, and sustainable materials to create a modern object that provides a new perspective on household greenery.
Bubblegraphy Vases by Studio Oddness
The organic pattern of the hand-glazed Bubblegraphy vases by Studio Oddness’s Thomas van der Sman and Adrianus Kundert is achieved through blowing air bubbles in the glaze. The process results in unique patterns in each piece, with a soft blue hue and elegance of form that is pleasingly abstract.
About Time clock by Studio Sander Mulder
Sander Mulder has created a clock in response to the stressful demands of modern life where time and deadlines are held to be of utmost importance. Not only is the About Time clock made to be impossible to display from the vantage point of a wall – it tells the time in a vague, continuous sentence. Reimagining the very idea of a clock, About Time is a three-dimensional sculptural object that is equally intriguing in its form and function. Its slow movement and vague indication of the hour is meant to be meditative, or as Mulder calls it, ‘poetry in motion.’
Find these products and more at the Frame Stores from 21 to 29 October at Dutch Design Week 2017.
Location Klokgebouw 50, 5617 AB, Eindhoven