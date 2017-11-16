Lukstudio creates maximum effect with minimal intervention for Longxiaobao

Shanghai – Defining space without walls and achieving transparency without glass, Lukstudio creates an interior concept for Longxiaobao inspired by noodles. The new restaurant in the Sun Moon Light Center reflects its other Shanghai location with an abstract interpretation of a noodle rack: a dynamic grid of steel bars that defines its ethereal presence.

Reminiscent of a pixelated computer graphic, the grid superimposes a mathematical manner of interpreting orientation, enlarging the perceived volume of the room while serving practical functions. The white steel structure functions as partition, ceiling, seating, and shelving without obstructing views between the interior and exterior. Blurring the distinction between furniture, building, and decorative fitting, Lukstudio optimizes functionality within a cohesive and minimal framework.

Service areas are hidden within a wood-clad core, elegantly encasing the busy kitchen and providing a warm contrast to the metal. Its central position enables an open dining room to blend with the larger complex, establishing a strong connection between the restaurant and the building in which it is located.