Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
Leaderboard: Clerkenwell

Lumina’s Dot is a floating disc of light

       Text Frame Publishers

    OBJECTS – With Dot, Lumina has created a minimalist pendant lamp that looks like a floating disc of light – all thanks to an innovative approach towards lens technology and temperature transfer.

    The deceptively simple form is the result of pushing the boundaries of existing technology. Dot consists of two parallel discs connected by a metal stem. The smaller disc is made of machined aluminium and contains a ring of LEDs that bounce the light off the larger spun-metal reflector disc. Given the heat produced by the LED lamps, it would normally need to accommodate a bulky heat sink. To preserve its minimal form, Dot instead uses an innovative tube to connect the two discs. This heat pipe transfers the heat from the light into the heat sink in the reflector.

    Two separate lenses cover the LEDs – a ring shaped lens that focuses the light accurately onto the entire reflector, and a holographic filter lens. This gives uniform illumination, avoiding shadows from the stem, and creating the illusion of a floating disk.

    The reflector has a super-matte white finish and is available in diameters of in 60 cm, 80 cm or in 110 cm, as well as in larger custom sizes. Suitable for use as a single pendant or chandelier cluster, Dot comes in a range of different finishes: anodised Black, Red, Brass and Blue .

    ‘It took us several months to optimize the Dot optical flow and the thermodynamic system,’ says Lumina CEO, Ettore Cimini. ‘Thanks to a custom-made LED circuit, a specially designed lens and heat pipe, DOT generates a lot of light, with a very thin LED engine.’

    Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
    Leaderboard: Clerkenwell

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers