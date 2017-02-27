MADE Expo biennale to return in March

MILAN – From 8 to 11 March 2017, Fiera Milano Rho will be hosting the eighth MADE Expo, the biennial fair and benchmark event for the world of architecture and construction. Some 71% of international visitors consider MADE Expo to be not only Italy’s premier event, but one of the most important in Europe for business growth in the construction industry.

Following its successful 2015 edition (featuring 1,450 companies and over 208,000 attendees, of whom 36,000 came from outside Italy), MADE Expo is poised to strengthen its position as the key event for building industry recovery, which is currently underway in Italy.

Data from a TNS survey on foreign visitors to the most recent fair revealed highly positive opinions: 71% stated that they were satisfied with their visit, and that they had come to MADE Expo because in their opinion it is the industry’s defining event. An impressive 76% stated that they would come back and visit again.