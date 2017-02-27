Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A
MADE Expo biennale to return in March

       Text Jane Szita       Photos Courtesy of MADE Expo 2015
Tags Design, Milan

    MILAN – From 8 to 11 March 2017, Fiera Milano Rho will be hosting the eighth MADE Expo, the biennial fair and benchmark event for the world of architecture and construction. Some 71% of international visitors consider MADE Expo to be not only Italy’s premier event, but one of the most important in Europe for business growth in the construction industry.

    Following its successful 2015 edition (featuring 1,450 companies and over 208,000 attendees, of whom 36,000 came from outside Italy), MADE Expo is poised to strengthen its position as the key event for building industry recovery, which is currently underway in Italy.

    Data from a TNS survey on foreign visitors to the most recent fair revealed highly positive opinions: 71% stated that they were satisfied with their visit, and that they had come to MADE Expo because in their opinion it is the industry’s defining event. An impressive 76% stated that they would come back and visit again.

    Once again in 2017, four halls combine to create a single overarching specialist fair for design, building and regeneration: MADE Construction and Materials, MADE Building Envelope and Materials, MADE Interiors and Finishings, and MADE Software, Technology and Services. A number of interesting international developments are in the pipeline for the 2017 event, starting with Forum Holzbau, which joins MADE Expo for the first time – at this event, Italian and international speakers will be analyzing a market that is once again displaying attractive margins for growth. 

    For more information, visit madeexpo.it 
