MADE Expo’s space&interiors is set for a second edition

MILAN – International architecture, building and construction trade show MADE Expo is all about practical solutions and real-life applications. The motto ‘MADE in Italy, MADE for you’, which accompanies its fresh graphic logo – the work of the Lorenzo Marini Group agency – reinforces that pragmatic focus. The building blocks incorporated in the new brand identity reflect MADE Expo’s credentials as ‘the doers’ fair’ and a must-visit event for the construction industry and associated professions, attracting over 200,000 visitors to each biennale edition.

Last year, MADE Expo debuted space&interiors, an exhibition event designed to coincide with Milan Design Week and to provide a highly visible showcase for interior architectural finishes. The new event considerably widens MADE Expo’s appeal, reaching a new audience: over 8,000 visitors and 250 press attended the event last year.