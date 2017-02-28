MADE Expo’s space&interiors is set for a second edition

       Text Jane Szita       Photos Courtesy of MADE Expo 2015
Tags Design, Milan

    MILAN – International architecture, building and construction trade show MADE Expo is all about practical solutions and real-life applications. The motto ‘MADE in Italy, MADE for you’, which accompanies its fresh graphic logo – the work of the Lorenzo Marini Group agency – reinforces that pragmatic focus. The building blocks incorporated in the new brand identity reflect MADE Expo’s credentials as ‘the doers’ fair’ and a must-visit event for the construction industry and associated professions, attracting over 200,000 visitors to each biennale edition.

    Last year, MADE Expo debuted space&interiors, an exhibition event designed to coincide with Milan Design Week and to provide a highly visible showcase for interior architectural finishes. The new event considerably widens MADE Expo’s appeal, reaching a new audience: over 8,000 visitors and 250 press attended the event last year.

    This year’s space&interiors will take place from 4 to 8 April 2017 during Milan Design Week, running concurrently with the Salone del Mobile. The event will be held in The Mall, a venue in the Brera Design District. Designed and curated by Migliore + Servetto Architects, the exhibition will showcase interior finishing solutions in an elegant and interactive modular format. The unified outfit will allow products – including flooring, wall coverings and other architectural finishings suitable for interior use – to shine. Meanwhile, a lounge for exhibitors will tap into the sociable side of Milan Design Week.

    Find out more about the space&interiors exhibition at Salone del Mobile here.

