Making Space at Flos: Q&A with Piero Gandini

PEOPLE – From award-winning Salone del Mobile stands to nonconforming showrooms: Flos has a way with space. The lighting brand’s CEO Piero Gandini talks us through their strategy. What do you want your showrooms and trade fair booths to do?

PIERO GANDINI: In both, you have to create an emotional moment and immediately give the visitor something special – an indication that something is happening here. You also have to be pretty rational. But the differences between the two are big. At a fair, Flos presents only new things: a more limited number of products that are totally unknown. So you have to create a big impact, a big explanation, a big first moment. The needs of a showroom are more complex, but the point is the same: You have to clarify that your spirit is there, that you’re entering a Flos space. After that, there are many ways to show products. But it’s not a good idea to create too much around strong products: the product is supposed to speak for itself.

‘I don’t know if the future will be so physical,’ says Piero Gandini, CEO of Flos. Photo Bob Krieger How has Flos created its most successful stands?

You can have two attitudes. One is to treat the product like you would in a museum, where the booth or showroom is just a good container to show the piece. Or, you can create a special happening. You can see the difference between the booth we did years ago with Fabio Calvi and Paolo Brambilla and the one they did this year. Years ago, we were very late in construction and unsure that we would be able to finish the booth in time, so Fabio had an idea: why don’t we show it as if it’s still under construction? And since the designers have ‘built’ up the company – they design the products – they were dressed like workers, as if painting and building the booth. It was a fantastic idea to create a happening around the family of Flos, the spirit of Flos, and to involve everybody in that game. For this year’s booth, with just a small touch to the architecture, Fabio and Paolo gave a gentle, ironic design to the container. Visitors opened and closed doors to enter a different room with a different product every time. Everything was about the strength of the products themselves, so it was a very pure way to show them. Both were totally different approaches, but once inside, you understood the Flos world. You felt the emotion and logic of the new collection and freedom in discovering the new products.

This year, architects Fabio Calvi and Paolo Brambilla of Calvi Brambilla won Best Display from the second annual Salone del Mobile.Milano Award for the company’s Euroluce booth.