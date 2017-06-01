Unmasking innovation at 3 Days of Design

COPENHAGEN – The first three days of June will see an exciting programme of exhibitions, talks, and product launches held throughout the Danish capital. The best of Danish design will be on show as new lifestyle, lighting, and interior design concepts are unveiled. With more than 70 participating showrooms throughout Copenhagen, Frame presents some of the most interesting designs to discover. The Friendly Leia

Dubbed ‘The Friendly Chair’, Leia is a stylishly functional ergonomic chair that’s stackable and linkable, making it ideal for a variety of modern environments. Leia’s dynamic expression allows it to be adapted to cosy cafés and small meeting rooms, as well as large lecture theatres and auditoriums. Kinnarps provides countless customizable options: with or without armrests, various colours and types of underframes, multiple shell colours, and upholstery added to the seat. All using the same basic chair design by Johan Larsvall and Nils Löventorn of Idesign – which can then be linked to create tidy rows using lateral connectors.

kinnarps.com

A Nest That Tilts and Rocks Get your first look at the Rocking Nest Chair, developed by Carl Hansen & Søn in collaboration with Anker Bak.

The young Danish designer conceptualized the chair with his sister in mind, as she sought a comfortable and meditative seat to relax with her newborn baby. Combining the classic with the innovative to produce an organic and inviting shape, the Rocking Nest Chair reveals Bak’s practical yet emotional approach to the design process. Knud Erik Hansen, the son in Carl Hansen & Son, explains that despite the relaxed and straightforward expression of the chair, the rocking element demanded a deceptive amount of precision engineering to ensure that the materials and moving parts interacted smoothly. ‘For the chair to remain stable when you sit and rock in it, it had to be crafted using only the best wood with particularly long, strong fibres. Everything from the sewing thread . . . to the stainless steel bolts and the few metal fittings used in the chair’s construction is specially manufactured for this particular design,’ says Hansen. The result is a charming piece of furniture with a contemporary silhouette that distinguishes it from traditional rocking chairs. The Rocking Nest Chair will be available in stores from October 2017.

carlhansen.com

More than Masks Stine Gam and Enrico Fratesi are the Danish-Italian design studio GamFratesi. Based in Copenhagen, the duo created the whimsical, expressive MASK installation to celebrate Kvadrat’s launch of new textile colours.

The installation turns Kvadrat upholstery into minimalist masks using only 3D-contouring and perforation to allow the textiles to shine without the distraction of added materials or features. ‘We wanted to create a playful installation that highlights colour,’ says GamFratesi. ‘Textiles are the “mask” of a piece of furniture, it changes its personality or makes it act in an unexpected way.’ The design duo also chose masks for the different meanings they hold in different cultures – from protection and ornamentation, to symbolic identity in performative rituals or ceremonies. ‘Our aim was to emphasize the celebration of the material’, says GamFratesi. The parade of slender, stylized masks welcome guests to the Kvadrat showroom, and will serve as a quirky backdrop to the event in Pakhus 48 on 1 June, which includes a series of talks by GamFratesi, as well as Max Lamb, and Stian Schioldborg of Snøhetta.

Photos Matteo Girola kvadrat.dk

Bridging Islands Last but not least, &Tradition will be introducing Isole NN1, a modular sofa designed by Oki Sato of Nendo and Luca Nichetto in the style of classical Japanese poetry. Tanka is a traditional genre of short poetry that was often composed in a dialogic back-and-forth between two writers. Similarly, Sato and Nichetto designed Isole in defiance of the geographical distance between them.

‘I was thinking of soft, organic forms like pebbles, stones, drops of water, islands,’ explains Sato. ‘But I had no idea how they could connect and become furniture.’ Nevertheless, Sato sent a picture of his sketch to Nichetto, who saw a way to complete the design. ‘I am from Venice, so I know about islands,’ says Nichetto. ‘When I saw the first sketch I realized that these islands needed bridges. I designed the armature as a bridge to connect the islands into individual seats, and each seat into a modular sofa.’ The result is Isole; ‘islands’ in Italian. A modular sofa of rounded islands in twos and threes, bridged together with arm cushions or side tables, the design itself became a metaphor for the creative process bridging the time and space to connect the two designers. The unique design of Isole encourages a fresh approach to sitting and socialising. ‘It’s all about emotion,’ says Sato. ‘That’s what links people with objects, people with space, people with people.’ ‘It captures a sense of individuality and yet it facilitates individuals connecting with each other,’ Nichetto concludes.