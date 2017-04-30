Leaderboard: Clerkenwell
Masquespacio demonstrates how to look great for day-to-night dining

       Text Terri Chen       Photos Luis Beltran
Tags Hospitality, Interior Design, Masquespacio, Restaurant, Spain

    València, Spain – You’ve seen the fashion magazines and the makeup tutorials on YouTube: ‘How to Go from Day to Night’, ‘Take Your Look from Office to Party’. What those beauty gurus aren’t telling you is that the secret to looking great for any occasion is to keep it natural, as evidenced by the rustic-modern design of gastrobar La Manera by creative consultancy Masquespacio.

    With an emphasis on delicious ‘homemade’ food, fresh local ingredients, and drinks by renowned baristas and bartenders, the La Manera menu covers everything from breakfast to after-dinner drinks. This meant that Masquespacio had to create a hospitality concept with the character to match both a morning coffee as well as evening cocktails.

    The design team presents an unsophisticated interior that focuses on the essential quality of the natural materials. The brick walls of the building are left exposed, with rusty metallic finishes on the lamps, the bar and wall elements. This rusty finish is repeated in some of the furniture, where the metallic elements are combined with concrete by Tubosca; all of which is softened by warm brown leather and plump cushions in various fabrics. Also in the eclectic mix of tables, shelves and cabinets designed by Masquespacio are recovered chairs which have been given a new coat of paint, and potted plants to add fresh accents of greenery to the natural concept.

    Last but not least, the intensity of the lighting in La Manera has been regulated entirely to provide optimal illumination no matter the hour, making the atmosphere of the venue as versatile as its menu.


    masquespacio.com

    Location Carrer de Moratín 13, 46002 València, Valencia, Spain

