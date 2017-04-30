Masquespacio demonstrates how to look great for day-to-night dining

València, Spain – You’ve seen the fashion magazines and the makeup tutorials on YouTube: ‘How to Go from Day to Night’, ‘Take Your Look from Office to Party’. What those beauty gurus aren’t telling you is that the secret to looking great for any occasion is to keep it natural, as evidenced by the rustic-modern design of gastrobar La Manera by creative consultancy Masquespacio.

With an emphasis on delicious ‘homemade’ food, fresh local ingredients, and drinks by renowned baristas and bartenders, the La Manera menu covers everything from breakfast to after-dinner drinks. This meant that Masquespacio had to create a hospitality concept with the character to match both a morning coffee as well as evening cocktails.