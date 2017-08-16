Mayra Sérgio familiarizes the foreign in Gaggenau London showroom

‘My installation-cum-performance Sensorial Shelter began as an investigation into what invokes a sense of belonging in people,’ says Sérgio. Born in Rio de Janerio, Sérgio studied Cinema and worked as a set designer in Brazil before moving to the Netherlands in search for a deeper form of narrative. ‘I came to Amsterdam seeking to develop a more haptic language; to be able to invite the body into my work through smell, texture and movement,’ says Sérgio.

‘Arriving in Amsterdam [to study at Gerrit Rietveld Acadamie] wasn’t easy, and for some time I found it important to keep a supply of Brazilian coffee in my cupboard. A mug of coffee made me feel more at home than something like architecture, for example.’