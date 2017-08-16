Mayra Sérgio familiarizes the foreign in Gaggenau London showroom

LONDON – Last month, luxury kitchen brand Gaggenau hosted an immersive event that transported the senses transported by Mayra Sérgio’s shelter of Brazilian-coffee bricks.
Sérgio’s performative installation Sensorial Shelter turns the Brazilian-born designer’s olfactory memory of home into a kind of architecture; a sensual and spatial familiarization of the foreign. ‘Food has the power to overcome a strange space, transforming it into a place of belonging through its highly evocative power to make one feel physically at home,’ says the designer.
As Sérgio says, familiar smells and tastes have the power to transcend feelings of alienation, but the evocative power of food also works in the reverse. For the guests at the Gaggenau showroom who had never been to Brazil, Sérgio’s Sensorial Shelter was an immersive experience of an exotic land; the aroma of Brazilian coffee a chemical trigger that directly impacted the physical self.