Médecins du Monde exhibition fights for the invisible and punches through the viewer

    PARIS – To commemorate 30 years of Médecins du Monde (Doctors of the World) fighting against the exclusion of vulnerable peoples from medical care, the Mise au Poing exhibition with scenography by Bonsoir Paris helps the humanitarian organization confront society by placing viewers in the middle of the issue.

    Bonsoir Paris has done spatial and object design, photography, videography, and consultancy work for clients such as Hermès, Nike, Esquire and Frame. Now the creative studio brings its skills to bear for Médecins du Monde to advocate for the end of the health inequalities suffered by people who have no papers, no money, no rights, and therefore no voice.

    The Mise au Poing exhibition reveals the faces of these invisible peoples in a dialogue between commissioned photo and video series documenting their lives and archival content. By exposing the struggles of precariousness, Mise au Poing interrogates the distance at which society has placed these peoples and attempts to show a path to future solidarity. Bonsoir Paris emphasizes this message by distributing the visual and written content in layers, enveloping the photographed subjects in the emblematic blue of the organization.

    The translucent blue sheets structure a path through the space and lift the words of the subjects off the page, so visitors stand between the photographs of the invisible peoples and their stories – unavoidably, in the middle of the issue.


    The Médecins du Monde Mise au Poing exhibition at the Topographie de l’Art is free to enter until 18 March 2017.

    Location 15 Rue de Thorigny, 75003 Paris, France

