Meet the Frame Awards Jury (Shows Category)

Now, we would like to get you acquainted with the people who will be judging the submissions for the shows and exhibitions category. The jury panel for the Shows Awards category consists of an international panel of experts from the worlds of museum curation, scenography, fashion runways, design and beyond.

David Bickle

David Bickle is director of design, exhibitions, and FuturePlan at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. Originally trained as an architect, he worked at Hawkins\Brown Architects for 20 years and gained extensive experience there as a Senior Partner in various sectors, from education to commercial, and from art to regeneration. The University of the Creative Arts relies on his expertise as external examiner, and he contributed to the concept for the British Pavilion at the 2014 Venice Architecture Biennale. Recent projects he finds worthy of mention include the ‘Secret Studio’ by Fernando Abellanas and the Aesop store in Sao Paulo by Campana.

Alexandre de Betak

Fulfilling a variety of roles from art director to choreographer, Alexandre de Betak has accumulated an impressive list of clients beginning in his teenage years. At the age of 19, he produced his first fashion show for Sybilla Sorondo and he later moved to New York in 1993. His clients include Dior, Hussein Chalayan, Rodarte, Jason Wu, Miu Miu, and Michael Kors, among many others that account for his impressive resume of over 900 shows, exhibitions, and events. Bureau Betak is famous for its avant-garde ideas, where Betak continues to surprise audiences with his ability to convey the emotions and culture behind a diverse range of world-famous brands.

Mike Hughes

Mike Hughes is creative director for digital art studio Universal Everything, working on projects that explore the interplay of 2D projections and 3D space. Based in the UK, Hughes leads the projects commissioned by brands and uses his expertise in conceptual art to bring to life abstract ideas in visual and sensory ways. He collaborates with people from various backgrounds including programmers, animators, musicians, and architects to produce unique pieces of art that explore the possibilities of modern technology. His recent projects include designing the motion identity of Watson – IBM’s artificial intelligence, and the Samsung exhibition at Milan Design week 2017. Hughes references ‘The Shed’ by Diller Scofidio + Renfro and the Light Frieze Kunstmuseum Basel by Christ & Gantenbein as particularly interesting works.

Jean-Pierre Greff

Art historian Jean-Pierre Greff is an accomplished intellectual in the field of design and a published writer of studies on photography, art, colour, and art in post-war France. Currently the director of the prestigious university HEAD Geneva, Greff has been immersed in the academic arena of art and design for over twenty years. He founded the French National Association of Art School Directors in 1994 as well as the Cultures-Libertés in 1997. He points to Design Parade Hyéres by Inga Sempé and Horgenglarus by Design Hürlemann AG as outstanding examples in the Shows category.

José Luis de Vicente

José Luis de Vicente works between Barcelona and Manchester as a curator for Sónar+D, the creative technologies arm for the popular Sónar festival in Barcelona, and FutureEverything festival in Manchester. He recently curated the Big Bang Data exhibition at the CCCB and is the founder of a Research and Innovation in Culture entity called ZZZINC. José Luis de Vicente specializes in new media arts and his continuous research makes him particularly attuned to the interaction of culture and art.

Mateo Kries

Mateo Kries is the director of the Vitra Design Museum, a lecturer, critic, writer, and seasoned curator. He has curated exhibitions for Mies van der Rohe, Issey Miyake, and Le Corbusier. Working with Vitra since 1995 and named director in 2011, he is responsible for the program of the highly regarded establishment, collaborating with renowned designers and addressing contemporary topics in the exhibitions. Kries offers a broad scope of knowledge and unique insight into the world of design due to his vast experience as a curator and critic, always staying up-to-date with the latest movements.

Uwe Brückner

Uwe R. Brückner, founder of Atelier Brückner and university professor, is an internationally renowned designer in the fields of exhibition design and scenography. His expertise stems from years of experience and completion of over 100 successful exhibition projects. Taking a content-oriented approach to each design, he follows the ideology that ‘form follows content’. Coming from a background in architecture at the Technical University in Munich, he seeks to create a Gesamtkunstwerk with each new exhibit, immersing viewers simultaneously in the design and content with a holistic experience engaging all of the senses. Brückner mentions Intégral Ruedi Baur and Olafur Eliasson as noteworthy designers in this category.

Mark Gutjahr

Owner of a design consulting firm and currently serving as head of design for BASF, Mark Gutjahr has earned a reputation as a colour guru. After graduating from the Cologne University of Applied Sciences, he has gained experience in areas ranging from colour consulting to interior and product design. At BASF he develops the hues for automotive coatings, working with the latest technologies and using his eye for colour and finishes to create the latest in car trends. His selection of noteworthy design projects includes the Valextra Store in Milan by Snarkitecture and Maciej Urbanek’s installation in the Mondrian Hotel in London.



This jury will select the nominations for the following Shows sub-categories:

• Trade-Fair Stand of the Year

• Exhibition of the Year

• Set Design of the Year

