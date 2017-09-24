Meet the Frame Awards jury for institutional spaces

Having introduced the Awards juries of the Retail and Shows categories, we’re moving onto Institutions. With five Spatial Awards categories, we’ve assembled five panels comprised of experts and industry leaders to adjudicate on the nominees. In the Institutions category, the jury will look at learning spaces, healthcare centres, and governmental interiors including public libraries, courts of justice, and embassies. Meet your jury.

Winy Maas

Co-founder of internationally renowned architecture and urban planning firm MVRDV, Winy Maas has broad expertise ranging from buildings to entire cities with projects that span the globe. His contributions to academia reflect his practical work, having given lectures and served as a guest professor at universities such as TU Delft, MIT, University of Hong Kong, ETH Zurich, and Yale. Founder of The Why Factory, a research institute for the future of cities, he is currently working on a regeneration project for the center of Glasgow and serves as urban supervisor for the city of Almere. His firm is responsible for well-known works such as the Expo 2000, the Market Hall in Rotterdam, and Grand Paris Plus Petit, MVRDV’s vision for Greater Paris 2030.

Clive Wilkinson

Born in South Africa and educated in the UK, Clive Wilkinson now resides in Los Angeles where he founded his architecture firm in 1991. Especially known for his innovations in workplace design where he applies an urban-design mentality to interiors, he has attracted clients such as Google, Nokia, Microsoft, BMW, and TBWA\Chiat\Day. He has accumulated over 100 awards for his work, and in 2012 his firm was recognized as the Winner for excellence in the Interior Design category in the Smithsonian Cooper-Hewitt Museum National Design Awards. He is a writer, speaker, strategist, and as of 2005, part of the Interior Design ‘Hall of Fame’.

Carlo Ratti

Engineer, architect, and director of the Senseable City Lab at MIT, Carlo Ratti’s work has been exhibited in places like MoMA, the Venice Biennale, and London’s Science Museum. Founder of Carlo Ratti Associati, he is known for his innovative urban solutions and has given talks on this topic all over the world, including a TED conference in 2011. He was recognized by Wired magazine in the list of ‘50 people who will change the world’, and Time magazine named two of his projects - the Digital Water Pavilion and the Copenhagen Wheel – as ‘Best Inventions of the Year’. He holds an impressive list of patents, and currently serves as co-chair of the World Economic Forum Global Council on the Future of Cities and Urbanization.

Corien Pompe

Corien Pompe is the global lead on trends and material innovation for Philips Design in Amsterdam. After graduating from Design Academy Eindhoven, she spent over thirty years working for Volvo in the product design department, providing her expertise in the areas of colour, material and finishes, and interior design. She built on the brand’s existing values by implementing meaningful system solutions for cars that promote health and safety. She founded a global network in 1991 to bring together female car designers and connect talented individuals with the industry. Currently, Pompe uses her experience to bring good design to the impactful field of health technology for Philips Design.

Anja Dirks

President of the European Council of Interior Architects and founder of design Studio id+, Anja Dirks is committed to improving lives through her work in architecture and interior design. After studying architecture at TU Delft, she has applied her knowledge with a focus on workspaces and care centres for people with dementia. Working in a unique intersection of the industry, Dirks creates innovative spatial solutions for people with particular challenges. She was recognized by Memory magazine in 2015 as one of the top ‘100 Best Young Professionals’ and in 2016 she was awarded the NVTG BouwAward.

This jury will select the nominations for the following Institutions sub-categories:

• Learning Space of the Year

• Healthcare Centre of the Year

• Governmental Interior of the Year

