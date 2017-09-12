Meet the Frame Awards jury (Retail category)

PEOPLE – As submissions for the Frame Awards are now open, we would like to get you acquainted with the jury members who will be judging the submissions. An international jury of industry leaders will preside over each of the five Spatial Awards categories.

The jury panel for the retail category consists of a panel of experts from the design and architecture industries and beyond, ensuring the submitted projects are viewed from a holistic perspective.

The unique recognition of a Frame Award lies in the expertise of our jury members, who have found success and acclaim in their respective fields.



Jo Nagasaka

Since founding Schemata Architects in 1998, Jo Nagasaka has gained international recognition for his diverse projects ranging from furniture design to architecture. Known for his straightforward approach to design, Nagasaka’s expertise has attracted clients such as Aesop and Vitra, and earned him acclaim through projects such as Sayama Flat (2008) and Blue Bottle Coffee (2015). Existing works that he finds exceptional include the WarkaWater Tower by Arturo Vittori and the Louisiana Hamlet pavilion by Selgascano which now stands in Nairobi (featured in Frame 114).



India Mahdavi

India Mahdavi founded the studio bearing her name in 1999 in Paris. She is known for her lively designs and art de vivre expression, never shying away from colour and embracing an eclectic aesthetic she attributes to her cosmopolitan upbringing. Her extensive résumé includes projects in architecture, interior, scenography, furniture and object design, and contains renowned works such as the ‘The Gallery’ at London’s Sketch Complex, Condesa DF Hotel, and Café Français in Paris. Mahdavi cites the Dover Street Market in London by Rei Kawakubo as a noteworthy project for this category.





Pieter Kool

Pieter Kool is director of 3D design for G-Star Raw, leading the output for retail concepts, company interiors, and crossover projects. With a background in industrial-design engineering, he was recognized as Engineer of the Year 2013 by the Royal Institute for Engineers, the Netherlands, for his innovative solutions that elegantly demonstrate the relationship between design and engineering. Having extensive experience with retail concepts in his role, Kool identifies the Apple Store in Singapore by Foster and Partners and Acne stores in Milan and on Madison Avenue, New York City, as good contenders for the category.





Michele Fuhs

Working for BMW Group in various capacities since 2000, Michele Fuhs has vast experience in the retail industry. Currently serving as head of premium retail experience, he brings his international business and customer experience perspective to the Frame Awards Retail category. After studying law at the university level, he was employed as a consultant at the European Commission for small and medium enterprises.





Matteo Bressanin

Matteo Bressanin is the global retail channel manager for the coffee retailer Nespresso. Having worked with the brand for over four years, his previous experience includes serving in a creative capacity for companies such as Salvatore Ferragamo and Benetton Group. His work with Nespresso has led to innovations in the company, elevating customer experience and providing a unique and efficient shopping structure that departs from the traditional retail archetype.