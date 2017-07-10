Metals that tell your story

MATERIALS – This year, Chemetal is launching an energetic new collection of metal surfaces that add meaning to modern designs and bring interior spaces to life. A USA-based manufacturer of metal designs and laminates, Chemetal aims to capture and express the many moods of metal to suit interior projects of all kinds, according to the specifications by architecture and design professionals around the world. With 36 new metal designs and laminates, Glowing Metals is the company’s largest new product launch ever. The new collection features on-trend materials like brass, bronze, and rose-gold in warmer, richer colours and textures.

The Glowing Metals collection is flexible enough to dance and design with. Shown here, Polished Clear Domes (901-D)

In addition to the patinas and distressed finishes for which Chemetal is known, the Glowing Metals collection includes polished patterns as well. The textured designs of the surfaces provide visual interest, bringing a new depth and venerability to modern interiors.

Polished Clear Domes (901-D), part of the Glowing Metal collection

And to help designers and architects create spaces that tell a story, many Chemetal designs emulate the look of steel – both stainless and aged – in aluminium, a lighter and easier-to-use material. Sheets of flexible Chemetal can be fabricated using woodworking equipment with minor saw-blade modifications, allowing design professionals to more easily incorporate the look and feel of metal into their projects without a specialized metal shop.

True to name, the patterned, mirrored Polished Clear Domes (901-D) and Polished Clear Triangles (901-T) materials have polished surfaces Besides making many designs in-house from its manufacturing facility in Easthampton, Massachusetts, Chemetal sources metal designs and materials from around the world, particularly Germany and Japan. Chemetal collections are available in US-standard sheet sizes of four by eight and four by ten feet, but the manufacturing facility can accommodate custom-size pieces, bends, and wraps. Recently, Chemetal produced a bespoke variation of its popular aluminium designs for New Balance.

New Balance Boston HQ, designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects Inspired by its manufacturing facility in Lawrence, Massachusetts, the idea was to give the New Balance Boston headquarters the aura of an old factory building while using new materials. Chemetal’s aluminium materials proved to be the solution, with decorative workstation dividers made of raw, aged metal surfaces.