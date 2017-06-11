MINDS: Framing the Future at Barcelona Design Week

BARCELONA – Upon the heels of Frame’s 20th anniversary celebrations at Milan Design Week is the latest installation of MINDS: Framing the Future, a new platform for top creatives and industry leaders to share ideas on the trends and topics of today’s design world.

On 14 June at Barcelona Design Week 2017, the global design industry event will feature three luminary speakers on the theme How Responsive Environments Can Redefine Our Wellbeing, moderated by Frame’s founder and director Robert Thiemann.

The MINDS speakers will share their perspectives on how visual stimuli and the Internet of Things can enhance our creativity and wellbeing in work, leisure, and living spaces.

Alfred Batet

Global Digital Strategic Business Manager at SIMON

Alice Dunseath

Animator and Film-maker

Diego Gronda

Founder of StudioGronda

The event takes place alongside Espacio 100, an immersive exhibition designed by Antoni Arola for the centenary of light-switch manufacturer SIMON.