MINDS: Framing the Future at Barcelona Design Week

       Text Terri Chen
Tags Event, Frame Publishers, MINDS Barcelona, Show

    BARCELONA – Upon the heels of Frame’s 20th anniversary celebrations at Milan Design Week is the latest installation of MINDS: Framing the Future, a new platform for top creatives and industry leaders to share ideas on the trends and topics of today’s design world.

    On 14 June at Barcelona Design Week 2017, the global design industry event will feature three luminary speakers on the theme How Responsive Environments Can Redefine Our Wellbeing, moderated by Frame’s founder and director Robert Thiemann.

    The MINDS speakers will share their perspectives on how visual stimuli and the Internet of Things can enhance our creativity and wellbeing in work, leisure, and living spaces.

    Alfred Batet
    Global Digital Strategic Business Manager at SIMON

    Alice Dunseath
    Animator and Film-maker

    Diego Gronda
    Founder of StudioGronda

    The event takes place alongside Espacio 100, an immersive exhibition designed by Antoni Arola for the centenary of light-switch manufacturer SIMON.

    There will be a complimentary cocktail dinner served on the terrace to close the evening. Join us for a Barcelona Design Week event not to be missed.

    Alice Dunseath’s
    An Interpretation of Perception     (2017)

    9 - 12 June 2017 | 11:00-21:00
    2 - 30 July 2017 | 10:00-20:00

    Dunseath’s psychedelic alternate reality returns in a special edition commissioned by Frame for Simon 100. Fusing real-world imagery and raw EEG data of the human brain reacting to beauty vs functionality, the installation is organic and familiar, taking visitors back inside the brain with beautiful and functional elements from nature.

    Still taken from An Interpretation of Perception by Alice Dunseath


    MINDS: Framing the Future is free to attend on 14 June 2017.

    Location Antigua Fabrica Simon, Sancho de Ávila, 66-72, 08018 Barcelona

    SIMON 100 photos by Carlos Pericás

