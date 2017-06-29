Monkey Business

Bangkok – ‘Fitness is infiltrating every imaginable space,’ says Frame editor-in-chief Robert Thiemann. In our upcoming Frame #117 issue, we explore the growing wellth phenomenon – the shift in the wellness sector towards self-transformation as a luxury commodity. At the same time, the current craze for fitness and wellness has resulted in offices, stores, and even museums making space for people to workout.

The Inteltion office is no exception to the trend. Renovated by Onion, the workspace is unique in that it isn’t actually designed for 9-to-5 staff. Inteltion is an IT consultancy company with around 60 employees who typically work at clients’ offices to maintain and repair their computer systems. Employees are only present at the office on Phaholyothin Place while waiting for a new project or assignment. This meant that Onion could do away with individual desks and workstations – each employee is highly mobile by design, working from anywhere with only a laptop.

Onion took this characteristic of mobility and ran with it, creating an office that focuses more on the physical state of employees rather than the mental – something unheard-of in white-collar workspaces where we simply sit down and don’t move unless for meetings and breaks.

Onion began by studying the simple exercise machines common in playgrounds and public parks all over Asia. Popular with the elderly in particular, these outdoor fitness equipment often rely only on body weight for strength-building. Onion developed a range of simple tools for easy exercises, from spinning chairs to blocks that stretch and work the fingers, as well as more high-intensity activities such as monkey bars, gymnast rings, and a punching bag.