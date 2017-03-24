More is more for La Perla store

       Text Terri Chen       Photos Courtesy of La Perla
Tags Baciocchi Associati, Interior Design, Milan, Retail

    MILAN – The La Perla boutique on the fashionable Via Monte Napoleone has been transformed by Baciocchi Associati, moving location and doubling in size as part of the Italian lingerie and fashion brand’s global expansion plan. With over 240 sq-m across two floors, the bigger retail space sets the stage for the luxury brand’s new ready-to-wear collection.

    Baciocchi Associati, the exclusive architect and designer of La Perla boutiques since 2013, created a luxurious atmosphere with a plush material palette in sumptuous jewel tones.

    Pure white marble floors illuminate the space, softened by sapphire-blue carpets with a metallic herringbone trim. The powder-blue wall panels are accented by golden geometrical mesh, inspired by the weave of tulle – the beloved fabric of lingerie – in emphasis of the La Perla style. The blue-and-white theme continues with the white marble staircase and the royal-blue velvet seats which punctuate the lower floor.

    The upper floor is arranged into a maze of four rooms, ranging in colour from shades of lilac and amethyst to royal purple in the VIP suite. Display niches and gilded mirrors scattered throughout the space evoke an atmosphere of intimacy and private indulgence for the La Perla clientele.

    baciocchiassociati.it

    Location Via Monte Napoleone, 14, 20121 Milano, Italy

