Neri&Hu: What I’ve Learned

Frame #113 – Partners at home and at work, Lyndon Neri and Rossana Hu can be proud of a portfolio that includes interiors, product development, graphic design and architecture. Among their clients are Selfridges, Poltona Frau, Offecct, Camper and Le Méridien. In Frame #113, Neri and Hu reflect on how coming of age outside their native China has allowed them to translate design ideas from West to East – and vice versa. LYNDON NERI: ‘I’m Chinese, although I was raised in the Philippines. I grew up in a very strict Chinese family, and with the expectation that I would do well in business, the sciences or maths. Art was never mentioned, but I loved to draw as a kid. I learned to draw before I could talk.’ LN: ‘My dad sent me to the USA when I was 15. When I went to college, I enrolled as an art major – all along lying and telling him I was studying engineering. When he came to visit, I panicked. I couldn’t switch from art to engineering because the requirements were so different, but I figured architecture was a happy medium that would satisfy my father and me. He was pleased, because he thought of architecture as real-estate development, and I let him think that for as long as possible. I’m a strong personality when it comes to doing what I want and making sure I’m happy doing it. I never want to compromise on what I enjoy.’ I enrolled as an art major, telling my dad I was studying engineering. When he came to visit, I panicked ROSSANA HU: ‘I’m Chinese, and I grew up in Taiwan. My family moved to the USA when I was finishing elementary school. I was like any other kid, going to school, doing what I was told, showing an interest in a variety of subjects. One thing I never really touched on as a child was visual arts – it was considered a side subject.’

RH: ‘When I was ready for college, I knew I wanted to go to UC Berkeley, but the question was: which major should I take? I chose architecture because, I thought, it uses both sides of the brain. I started my undergraduate degree at Berkeley without really understanding what architecture is at all. When I was deciding what to do at college, I had a real conversation with Lyndon for the first time. He gave me lots of advice.’ I chose architecture because, I thought, it uses both sides of the brain LN: ‘I had an ulterior motive. I’m three years older, so when Rossana was going through her options, I was already a junior at UC Berkeley. When she was choosing a college, I knew I didn’t want to lose my opportunity and let her go to another college and meet another man! I made my opinion clear and wooed her with my beautiful drawings – she saw those drawings and believed they were what architecture is about. When she started studying, though, she quickly realized that architecture isn’t just an artistic pursuit.’ RH: ‘In my first encounter with the design studio, I was drawing, putting what I was thinking down on paper in a different format – not just solving equations or writing. That process was new and fascinating to me. In high school, I was in a rigid, highly academic setting, but at college the creative side and the thinking side came together, and it was really amazing – like heaven, I thought. All through college I was having the time of my life.’