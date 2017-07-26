Nespresso’s new retail concept delivers the same experience as its product

Cannes – Drop a capsule into a Nespresso machine, push a button and voilà, an espresso of consistent quality; ready to be enjoyed without having to turn on your stove or even change out of your pyjamas. In the same way, the Nespresso boutique on Rue des Serbes leverages technology to give visitors a great coffee and customer experience the instant they step inside.
Designed by Universal Design Studio, the pilot concept boutique opened its doors in May. With minimalist art by Herbert Hamak on the walls, architectural principles are utilized to create a unique atmosphere that merges retail with hospitality. The customer journey is integrated through the space – organized into three levels of engagement over the three floors of the store.
As soon as customers enter the space, they receive a one-on-one personalized welcome. The first floor represents Engage, the initial stage of the customer journey.
Nespresso staff use a digital platform to track customers, assigning each customer a customized avatar for ease of identification. The customers’ avatars are entered into a virtual queue management system, which frees the actual customers from having to wait in a designated area. This is the Explore stage of the customer journey, as visitors are invited to wander around the space to explore the Nespresso offerings.