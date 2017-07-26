Nespresso’s new retail concept delivers the same experience as its product

Cannes – Drop a capsule into a Nespresso machine, push a button and voilà, an espresso of consistent quality; ready to be enjoyed without having to turn on your stove or even change out of your pyjamas. In the same way, the Nespresso boutique on Rue des Serbes leverages technology to give visitors a great coffee and customer experience the instant they step inside.

Designed by Universal Design Studio, the pilot concept boutique opened its doors in May. With minimalist art by Herbert Hamak on the walls, architectural principles are utilized to create a unique atmosphere that merges retail with hospitality. The customer journey is integrated through the space – organized into three levels of engagement over the three floors of the store.