Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A
Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A

Nick Leith-Smith: merging shopping experience and local culture for Manolo Blahnik

       Text Chahinez Bensari       Photos Courtesy of Nick Leith-Smith
Tags Ginza, Hong Kong, Interior Design, Japan, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Moscow, Retail, Russia, Tokyo

    TOKYO – Having worked on more than 30 stores across the globe for Manolo Blahnik, Nick Leith-Smith may design eclectic individual interiors, but his creative process always starts the same way. ‘It begins with an exploration into different references characteristic to that location – be it architectural, craft or furniture,’ says the founder of Nick Leith-Smith Architecture + Design.

    Throughout his long-standing relationship with the high-end footwear brand, Leith-Smith has designed stores in locations such as Dubai, London and Seoul, and more recently in Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Moscow and Hong Kong. Leith-Smith’s latest flagship project, which opened this month in the Japanese capital’s Ginza Six district, is the second in the city after the award-winning Matsuya Ginza store.

    The 60-sq-m space merges art and architecture in a contemporary shopping experience that foregrounds the area’s distinct cultural context and identity. Traditional Japanese timber construction and joinery is referenced through a central timber installation made of crisscrossed folded wooden slats, and Leith-Smith alludes to gingko leaves and indigo plant dye through undulating curve patterns and deep blue walls for a unique retail experience tailored to the flagship’s location.

    Manolo Blahnik Kuala Lumpur

    To ground consumer experience in cultural context, Leith-Smith seeks inspiration from the materials and cultural references of the geographical locations he engages with. From these elements emerges a narrative that he translates into a visual dialogue, which in turn crystallizes the store’s concept. In the Manolo Blahnik Kuala Lumpur location for instance, brass details are embedded into the marble floors in a herringbone pattern reminiscent of palm leaves.

    Manolo Blahnik Kuala Lumpur

    In the boutique, which opened its doors in November 2016 in the heart of the effervescent Bukit Bintang, Leith-Smith refers to traditional Malaysian furniture-making and construction scaffolding by emphasizing bamboo as the store’s main motif, effectively uniting cultural and contemporary design. Playful round ottomans and stools upholstered with natural woven fabrics in tropical hues resonate with and enhance Manolo Blahnik’s well-known humorous style.

    Manolo Blahnik Moscow

    ‘The shops become installations where we design everything, from the interior architecture, to the furniture and the bespoke display systems,’ says Leith-Smith. Through sophisticated monochromatic hues and a plethora of rich materials such as marble and deep pile rugs, the interiors of the label’s Moscow location unveiled in May 2016 reflect the eccentricity and artfulness of the shoes and stand out similarly.

    Manolo Blahnik Hong Kong

    Leith-Smith’s work on the brand’s Hong Kong flagship in January 2016 further communicates the embrace of singular consumer experiences and wide-ranging cultural contexts. Developing the label’s concept for its Elements store in Kowloon, Leith-Smith references traditional Chinese weaving and handicrafts through a timber and bronze woven system, which incorporates display area, screening and shop front. The flagship’s materials include darker stone and brass for a more luxurious feel, while the neutral colours of the weave on the more intimate seating spaces at the back of the store are contrasted with bright pink, green and blue ottomans.

    nickleithsmith.com

    You may also like
    Retail

    Prada’s response to today’s fast-changing fashion is surprisingly ancient
    Retail

    FUO reflects the vanity and style of people who wear hats
    Retail

    Noman Studio explodes the design box for Esprit x Opening Ceremony

    The Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry by Y. Platonov in Moscow, Russia.
    Urban Design

    Fifth Façade re-evaluates Soviet international style architecture with a drone
    Retail

    Uniqlo 5th Avenue gets a graphic grand statement
    Retail

    Acne’s new direction in denim

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers