Nike+ Run Club lets you run in a Tron-like space

SHANGHAI – Grab your running gear but leave the weather-proof jacket behind! This spring, the Nike+ Run Club hubs in Times Square will get you out of the cold and immerse you in an out-of-this-world experience.





Designed by Coordination Asia, the hexagonal pop-up hub is installed with treadmills and dynamic media surfaces in pod-like sections that create a kaleidoscopic interior. As runners kick it into high gear within this Tron-like environment, their performance stats are displayed on screens both inside and outside so bystanders can cheer them on.



