Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A
Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A

Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance fashions a fairyland for Perrier-Jouët in London

       Text Grant Gibson       Photos Perrier-Jouët
Tags Event, Frame 114, Installation, London, Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance, Perrier-Jouët, United Kingdom

    LONDON – The London Design Festival, an annual event that began in 2003, continues to grow inexorably. The 2016 edition included over 400 exhibits and installations, ranging from hardcore trade shows, such as 100% Design, to Makers House, an impressive pop-up space that Burberry and The New Craftsmen installed in a disused bookstore.



    One of the smaller gems was a venue for the guests – mostly invitees – of champagne brand Perrier-Jouët. Spanning two floors of a building in Soho’s Wardour Street, L’Eden took its name from the Eden cellar in Epernay, France, the home of Maison Perrier-Jouët and the place where the company’s rarest champagnes are stored.



    French designer Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance’s tranquil entrance-level environment featured a bevy of 3D-printed ‘leaves’ attached to brass poles, evoking the feel of a fairyland forest shimmering with kaleidoscopic foliage. Champagne flutes hanging from the ends of the poles could be plucked, like fruit from a tree. Waiting for their glasses to be filled, visitors settled on furniture from Bernhardt or wandered through a lounge that lacked a stationary bar, thus questioning the traditional relationship between customers and staff, while emanating an air of easy interaction. 

    noeduchaufourlawrance.com

    This article is featured in Frame 114.

    More from this magazine:

    Frame 114

    Frame 114

    The Jan/Feb issue of Frame explores the most ground-breaking environments for learning, from offices structured like college campuses to hospitality venues that double as libraries.

    Buy this issue
    Subscribe
    Materials

    Raw materials combined with traditional techniques infuse rugs with cultural heritage

    SURFACES – Typically, artisans weave rugs according to existing patterns, but Jaipur Rugs’ Weaver Design Project revolves around Rajasthani makers who compose their own patterns.
    Technology

    Autodesk uses an algorithm to design a chair

    TECHNOLOGY – An algorithm is responsible for your Google search, your computer speed and now – the design of your chair.

    You may also like
    Frame 116

    Five Days of Frame #116: 20 visions that frame the future
    Exhibition

    Ross Lovegrove exhibition explores how technology is transforming design
    Objects

    Lamps by DAE students intensify our bond with products that respond to touch
    Installation

    Technology moves, reacts and pretends to be human – so what can it do for us?
    Best Of

    Technology-driven solutions transform the bathroom
    Exhibition

    How ten female designers are changing the game

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers