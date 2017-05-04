Noman Studio explodes the design box for Esprit x Opening Ceremony

AMSTERDAM – The latest collaboration between Esprit, and Humberto Leon and Carol Lim of Opening Ceremony celebrates the brand’s founding vision in the spirit of summertime fun. The light-hearted collection brings back the colour pops and bright graphics of Esprit, which had a great impact on the young minds of Leon and Lim in the late 1980s.
Recalling the brand’s early emphasis on art and architecture in its stores, Noman Studio was engaged to create a pop-up store for the collection in a well-known exhibition space for art, design and architecture.