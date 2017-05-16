Nordic flies its sustainability flag at Oslo Airport

OSLO – The Oslo Airport expansion undertaken by Nordic — Office of Architecture includes an extension to the main terminal building and train station, which allows 70 per cent of passengers to get to and from the airport by public transport.

The design team at Nordic tackled sustainability from a holistic perspective: the building features such materials as timber sourced from Scandinavian forests, recycled steel and environmentally friendly concrete mixed with volcanic ash. The scheme ensures minimal waste, while keeping up with the space’s locally inspired visuals.

The 300-m-long skylight and curved glazed windows provide natural light as well as views of the surrounding landscape. Green walls and water features hint at Scandinavian forests, while retail zones in the duty-free areas are shaped like organic stone forms reminiscent of the Norwegian countryside.