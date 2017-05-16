Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A
Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A

Nordic flies its sustainability flag at Oslo Airport

       Text Chahinez Bensari       Photos Dag Spant, Knut Ramstad
Tags Airport, Hospitality, Nordic - Office of Architecture, Oslo, Oslo Airport, Sustainability

    OSLO – The Oslo Airport expansion undertaken by Nordic — Office of Architecture includes an extension to the main terminal building and train station, which allows 70 per cent of passengers to get to and from the airport by public transport.

    The design team at Nordic tackled sustainability from a holistic perspective: the building features such materials as timber sourced from Scandinavian forests, recycled steel and environmentally friendly concrete mixed with volcanic ash. The scheme ensures minimal waste, while keeping up with the space’s locally inspired visuals.

    The 300-m-long skylight and curved glazed windows provide natural light as well as views of the surrounding landscape. Green walls and water features hint at Scandinavian forests, while retail zones in the duty-free areas are shaped like organic stone forms reminiscent of the Norwegian countryside.

    The firm’s take on sustainable design includes tapping into onsite energy to avoid waste: snow from runways will be stored and used to cool the building during warmer months, and ground source heat technology as well as warmth from spill water in the neighbouring municipality will be used for heating.

     

    nordicarch.com

    You may also like

    Space Group repurposed an Oslo industrial space as a creative hub for production companies. Photo by Vegard Kleven.
    Interior Design

    Signal Mediahus by Space Group

    Dodo (container) by Petter Skogstad, part of the Food Work collection for Design Tide Tokyo 2012. Photo: Christian Nerdrum.
    Exhibition

    Food Work at Design Tide Tokyo

    An inverted pitch creates two double-height spaces housing a painter's studio and storage for collectables.
    Architecture

    Meier Road Barn Studio by SFOSL

    Photograph of performance by Anja Carr, 2010, image courtesy of the artist and NO WAY
    Contemporary Art

    Anja Carr at The Agency Gallery

    Note Studio became inspired by a photographic series documenting the landscape of the Californian Mojave desert.
    Café

    Finefood by Note Studio

    YME’s shopfront features an intricately crafted frieze.
    Norway

    YME by Snøhetta

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers